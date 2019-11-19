James Lee Fesmire

James Lee Fesmire, Age 84, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Northbrooke Healthcare of Jackson.

James was born in Henderson County, TN, the son of the late James Edward and Hazel Estel Overman. He was the retired owner and operator of Fesmire Truck Service of Jackson. He was a twenty year plus member of Sand Ridge Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and very active and dedicated to the Disaster Relief group. His passion was helping people in any way he could.

He is survived by his wife of sixty- three years, Anita Ross Fesmire of Jackson; children, Mike Fesmire and wife Pam of Jackson, TN, Debbie Fesmire Simms and husband Rick of Franklin, TN, Mark Fesmire and his girl-friend Tina of Jackson and Kenneth Fesmire and his girl-friend Pamela of Jackson, TN; his sister, Barbara Holt and husband Jim of Huntingdon, TN; six grandchildren, Bridgett Fesmire, Ashley Fesmire, Savannah Simms, Courtney Laird, Jessica Simms and Rachel Fesmire and eight great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Dr. Marty Comer officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Pallbearers to serve will be member of the Sand Ridge Disaster Relief.

Memorial contributions should be directed to the Sand Ridge Disaster Relief, 7535 Hwy 412, Lexington, TN 38351.