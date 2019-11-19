Richard W. Owens, Jr.

Richard W. Owens, Jr., age 76, died on November 7, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Richard was born in Humboldt, TN on July 22, 1943, the son of the late Jamie R. and Tula Goodwin Owens. He was married to Jo Richerson Owens who preceded him in October 2015. As a Bi-Vocational minister, Richard had served churches in Trenton, TN (Springhill Baptist), Chester County (New Home Baptist and Antioch Baptist Church), Gibson County (Beech Grove) Lauderdale County (Halls Westside Baptist) and Jackson-Madison County (Oaklawn Baptist Church) as well as being employed with Jackson Energy Authority for twenty-five years. He was active in the Jackson Civitan Club for over twenty years, serving as a Past-President. Richard was also a great supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was preceded in death by a sister-in -law, Marty Owens

Richard is survived by his son, Richard W. (Rick) Owens II of Jackson, TN; two brothers, Bennie Owens (Shirley) of Center, TX and Jamie R. Owens, Jr. (Linda) of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 2935 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.

