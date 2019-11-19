Thomas Eddie Russell
|Name: City & State
|Thomas Eddie Russell of California, formerly of Paris
|Age:
|79
|Place of Death:
|Duarte, California
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, September 14, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Memorial Service: 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|Sparks Street Church of Christ
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Edward Howard of Sparks Street Church of Christ
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 17, 1940 in Springville, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|Mildred Louise Hudson and Thomas A. Russell, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Formerly married to: Joan Russell of California and
Diane Russell of Boston, MA
|Daughters: City/State
|Clarisa Russell of Boston, MA
|Sons: City/State
|Thomas E. Russell of Los Angeles, CA
|Sisters: City/State
|Ruth E. Pierce of Paris, TN
Emily M. Foster of Cordova, TN
Catherine Johnson of San Bernardino, CA
|Brothers: City/State
|Jack L. “Jimmy” Russell of Los Angeles, CA
James Russell, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|11
|Great-grandchildren:
|2
|Other Relatives:
|Nieces & Cousins and very close friend, Margaret Tharpe of Paris, TN
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Russell worked for Paschall Truck Lines in Murray, KY