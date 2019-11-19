Name: City & State Thomas Eddie Russell of California, formerly of Paris

Age: 79

Place of Death: Duarte, California

Date of Death: Saturday, September 14, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019

Place of Funeral: Sparks Street Church of Christ

Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Edward Howard of Sparks Street Church of Christ

Visitation:

Date/Place of Birth: March 17, 1940 in Springville, Tennessee

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Mildred Louise Hudson and Thomas A. Russell, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Formerly married to: Joan Russell of California and Diane Russell of Boston, MA

Daughters: City/State Clarisa Russell of Boston, MA

Sons: City/State Thomas E. Russell of Los Angeles, CA

Sisters: City/State Ruth E. Pierce of Paris, TN Emily M. Foster of Cordova, TN Catherine Johnson of San Bernardino, CA

Brothers: City/State Jack L. “Jimmy” Russell of Los Angeles, CA James Russell, preceded

Grandchildren: 11

Great-grandchildren: 2

Other Relatives: Nieces & Cousins and very close friend, Margaret Tharpe of Paris, TN