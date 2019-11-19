Thomas Eddie Russell

Name: City & State Thomas Eddie Russell of California, formerly of Paris
Age: 79
Place of Death: Duarte, California
Date of Death: Saturday, September 14, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019
Place of Funeral: Sparks Street Church of Christ
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Edward Howard of Sparks Street Church of Christ
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: March 17, 1940 in Springville, Tennessee
 Mildred Louise Hudson and Thomas A. Russell, both preceded
 Formerly married to: Joan Russell of California and

Diane Russell of Boston, MA
Daughters: City/State Clarisa Russell of Boston, MA
Sons: City/State Thomas E. Russell of Los Angeles, CA
Sisters: City/State Ruth E. Pierce of Paris, TN

Emily M. Foster of Cordova, TN

Catherine Johnson of San Bernardino, CA
Brothers: City/State Jack L. “Jimmy” Russell of Los Angeles, CA

James Russell, preceded
Grandchildren: 11
Great-grandchildren: 2
Other Relatives: Nieces & Cousins and very close friend, Margaret Tharpe of Paris, TN
Personal Information: Mr. Russell worked for Paschall Truck Lines in Murray, KY

