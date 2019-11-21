Connie June Plumley Gilmore age 72, of Alamo, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born on March 21, 1947 in Hinton West Virginia to the late Dempsey and Rachael Leona Mae Bragg Plumley. She was a member of the Maury City Church of God and worked for many years as a manager for the Duke & Duchess. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her pictures, shopping, and going on new adventures.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son: James Richard Shearer, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of over 30 years: Vernon Dallas Gilmore of Alamo, TN; one daughter: Trina Lee Smith of Alamo, TN; one brother: Doran (Frankie) Plumley of Prospect, OH; two nephews: Shayne Plumley and Doran (Cathy Jo) Plumley, Jr. both of Ohio.; six grandchildren: Alicia (John) Landers of Jackson, TN, Jessica (Timothy) White of Marion, OH, Ashley Smith of Alamo, TN, Matthew (Katie) Smith of Bells, TN, Josh Dunn of Marion, OH, Dominick Shearer of Vandalia, OH, five great-grandchildren: Amelia, T.J., Kalli, Aizen and Sophia; five step children: Sonja, Bret, Kevin, Steven, and Timothy Gilmore all of OH, six step grandchildren: Kylie, Morgan, Eric, Linsey, Taylor, Haley all of OH, 2 great nephews: Ashton, Garrett both of OH; she also leaves her very dear friend: Joan Landers.