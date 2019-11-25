Traffic officials offer holiday travel safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. – Many families are planning to drive to holiday get-togethers this year, whether it’s to grandma’s or your favorite vacation spot, there are a few tips you need to know that will help make your drive a smooth one.

“Definitely they should plan ahead,” said Sergeant Christopher Chilcote with the Jackson Police Department’s Traffic Division. “You also want to think about packing blankets or bottles of water even non-perishable food just in case you might get stranded or there’s a major incident on the interstate.”

Chilcote says it’s also important to make sure car is properly maintained.

“Belts and hoses, you definitely don’t need to be breaking down while trying to travel long distances,” said Chilcote.

If you begin to feel tired while driving, take a break. Making frequent stops to rest or just stretch your legs is important for keeping your energy level high enough to be alert on the road.

“Stay alert. Most definitely if you are traveling long distances you want to take breaks. Don’t want to be driving drowsy, definitely don’t want to be texting and driving,” said Chilcote.

Chilcote says if you need to use the phone, pull over. He also says to watch your speed.



“You don’t speed. Make sure that you arrive on time, take your time,” said Chilcote.

Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this busy travel holiday.

“So beginning Wednesday at noon running through Monday morning at 6am we are going to halt temporary lane closures,” said Nicole Lawrence with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. “We do that because this is the busiest travel holiday weekend of the year.”

Lawrence says to make sure to download any travel apps before you begin your commute.

“A good thing to do is to check your smart way app, call 511, you can also check ways, we are partnered with ways. So that is all incorporated inside of our smart way map and just know before you go out traveling this weekend,” said Lawrence.

Officials say it’s important to check your tire pressure, check all the fluid levels of the car as well keeping an emergency kit with you at all times.

TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 27 through 6 a.m. Monday, December 2.