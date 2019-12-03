Funeral Services for Ann Elizabeth Miller Prince are Thursday December 5, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial is at Little Zion Cemetery, Palmersville. Brother James Hazlewood is the officiant.

She went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born June 16, 1933 in Sharon, TN to the late Tommy George Franklin Miller and the late Gladys Marie Reynolds Miller.

She graduated from Dresden High School in 1951. On August 9, 1952 she married Claude Miller Prince of Cottage Grove, TN. Their home was Sacramento, CA and later Chicago, IL until they returned to West TN in 1962. McKenzie was her home for 47+ years.

She worked various jobs, but she valued most her role as mother to her three children, and wife to her husband of 62 years. She loved serving by his side as a Pastor’s wife for more than 50 years. In addition to wife and mother, she will be remembered for her magnificent cooking and her witty humor. She was an absolute great cook and no one left her house hungry. She was a Godly woman, and her son would tell you that she would call him while he was driving his truck and read the bible and her daily devotion to him, which he will miss so much. She was loved and adored and will be missed by many. She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, McKenzie, TN.

She is survived by her son, Michael M. Prince (Connie) of Boyertown, PA, daughter, Brenda Lee Fuller (Eddie) of Henderson, TN, and a son-in-law, Jack Church of Jacksonville, OR; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Miller Prince, a daughter, Pamela Ann Church, her parents, Tommy & Gladys Miller, and a brother, Luther T. Miller.