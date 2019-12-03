Henry Veltman Throgmorton
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Henry Veltman Throgmorton, Henry, Tennessee
|Age:
|86
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, November 28, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Private service at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Gary Collier
|Place of Burial:
|Bevil Cemetery
|Visitation:
|No public visitation scheduled
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 2, 1933 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Knox Henry Throgmorton and Lucy Cruse Throgmorton, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Chloe McDaniel Throgmorton, married: November 5, 1958; preceded: December 2, 2003
|Sons: City/State
|Mikey Throgmorton, Henry, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Daulene Norwood, Germantown, Tennessee
Sue Bruce, Betty Clark, May Nanney, Edna Phelps, all 4 preceded
Brother-in-law: Kenneth Norwood, preceded: November, 2019
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Throgmorton was a Baptist by faith, formerly attending Spring Hill Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of Paris Masonic Lodge 108 since 1967. Harry worked and retired from Holley Carburetor with 35 years of service. He was an avid quail hunter who enjoyed hunting with his son. The family requests that memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105