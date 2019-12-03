Henry Veltman Throgmorton

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Henry Veltman Throgmorton, Henry, Tennessee
Age: 86
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Thursday, November 28, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: Private service at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Gary Collier
Place of Burial: Bevil Cemetery
Visitation: No public visitation scheduled
Date/Place of Birth: February 2, 1933 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Knox Henry Throgmorton and Lucy Cruse Throgmorton, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 Chloe McDaniel Throgmorton, married: November 5, 1958; preceded: December 2, 2003
Sons: City/State Mikey Throgmorton, Henry, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Daulene Norwood, Germantown, Tennessee

Sue Bruce, Betty Clark, May Nanney, Edna Phelps, all 4 preceded

Brother-in-law: Kenneth Norwood, preceded: November, 2019
Personal Information: Mr. Throgmorton was a Baptist by faith, formerly attending Spring Hill Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of Paris Masonic Lodge 108 since 1967. Harry worked and retired from Holley Carburetor with 35 years of service. He was  an avid quail hunter who enjoyed hunting with his son. The family requests that memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

 

