Henry Veltman Throgmorton

Personal Information:

Mr. Throgmorton was a Baptist by faith, formerly attending Spring Hill Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of Paris Masonic Lodge 108 since 1967. Harry worked and retired from Holley Carburetor with 35 years of service. He was an avid quail hunter who enjoyed hunting with his son. The family requests that memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105