Jack A. Wilson

Jack A. Wilson, age 72, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Born in New Orleans, LA, Jack was raised in Pinckneyville, IL the son of the late Lularose Wilson. He was a graduate of Pinckneyville, IL high school and Union University, where he played in the Stage Band and for several years played in the Miss Tennessee Pageant band. Jack served on the Jackson Police Department in the patrol and criminal investigation divisions. In 1978 he became a criminal investigator for the 26th Judicial District of the State of Tennessee until his retirement. He was a 1989 graduate of the FBI National Academy. He was an avid hunter and taught Bow hunter education. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Susan Denton Wilson of Jackson, TN; a son, Brian Wilson and wife Crystal of Haslet, TX; a daughter, Brooke Driggers and husband Jason of Medina, TN; four grandchildren, Madyson Driggers, Scout Wilson, Sam Driggers and Kate Driggers and a aunt, Carole Etta Black of Pinckneyville, IL.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at West Jackson Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, American Cancer Society, 2935 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305 and Friends of Heart, c/o The Foundation, 94 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.