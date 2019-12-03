Judith Ann “Judy” Nielsen Nunes

Personal Information:

Mrs. Nunes is also survived by a niece, Jennifer Lane and a nephew, Brian Kracht. She was a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church in Paris. She was a special education school teacher both in California and the Henry County School System. Judy loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to: Plus Endowment, P.O. Box 52, Paris, TN 38242 or call 731-431-8640. Plus Endowment is a 501 (c) 3 organization that awards educational grants to educators in Henry County Schools and the Paris Special School District.