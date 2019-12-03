Judith Ann “Judy” Nielsen Nunes
|Name: City & State
|Judith Ann “Judy” Nielsen Nunes, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|76
|Place of Death:
|Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice, Murray, KY
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, October 16, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|Memorial service to be held at First Presbyterian Church, Paris, TN
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pastor Carol Wade and Pastor Arthur Lodge
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 2, 1943 in Watsonville, CA
|Both Parents Names:
|Jack Nielsen and Dorothy Hannah Nielsen, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Formerly married to James Lucus Nunes, who preceded her in death, May 27, 2019
|Daughters: City/State
|Carol (Raul “Fernando”) Pons, Whitman, MA
|Sons: City/State
|David Nunes, Streamwood, IL
|Sisters: City/State
|Patricia (James) Kracht, Miami, FL
|Grandchildren:
|David Nunes; Elizabeth, Andrew, and Catherine Pons.
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Nunes is also survived by a niece, Jennifer Lane and a nephew, Brian Kracht. She was a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church in Paris. She was a special education school teacher both in California and the Henry County School System. Judy loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to: Plus Endowment, P.O. Box 52, Paris, TN 38242 or call 731-431-8640. Plus Endowment is a 501 (c) 3 organization that awards educational grants to educators in Henry County Schools and the Paris Special School District.