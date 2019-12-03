Kellie Norene Rainey

In the loving memory of Kellie Norene Rainey who died Sunday December 1st 2019. Kellie leaves behind her father Jimmy Rainey, her stepmother Joan Rainey, three Sisters Tammy Tucker, Tracy Jenks, and Beth Hughes, two brothers Keith Rainey and Jason Rainey, numerous nieces and nephews, and her grandmother Norene Rainey. Kellie is the daughter of the late Bonnie Rainey of McKenzie.

Kellie was born December 19th 1975. She was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church and worked as a financial branch manager at FMAC for over fifteen years. She will be dearly missed by all.

A memorial will be held at a later time.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.