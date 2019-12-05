Funeral services for Margaret Marie Higgs, age 81, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery on Adair Road. Mrs. Higgs passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, December 6, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Higgs will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, December 7, 2019 at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.