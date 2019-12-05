DaVinci bassinet recall

You may want to check your baby’s crib before bed time.

DaVinci has announced a recall for its bassinets.

The support legs on the bassinets can reportedly break, posing a fall hazard to your child.

DaVinci has received 19 reports of the legs breaking.

No injuries have been reported.

This product was sold online through Amazon, buybuy BABY, Target and JCPenny.

If you have this item, contact DaVinci for a free repair kit.

In the meantime, parents are urged to remove the support legs and use the bassinet on a safe space on the floor or to find an alternative bed.

For more information, call DaVinci toll-free at 833-932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, send them an email or visit their website.