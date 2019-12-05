Funeral services for Ester B. Dickey, age 85, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Historic First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Dickey passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Visitation & Family Hour will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Historic First Baptist Church from 1:30 PM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.