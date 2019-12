Funeral services for Leilanni Denaia Collier, age 8, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Miss Collier passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.