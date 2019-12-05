Services for Mr. Lee Henry “Cool Lee” Cole, age 66 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00 A.M., at the Bethlehem No. 2 Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:30-7:30 P.M., at the funeral home. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 9:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com

