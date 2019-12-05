Terry Leonard Akers, age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Richard Akers, departed this life Monday evening, December 2, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Terry was born March 22, 1954 in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Archibald C. Leonard and Faith Pollard Leonard. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis and attended Memphis State University. She was married February 14, 1976 to Richard Akers and was an employee of Wimbleton Gymnastics for over 25 years. Terry enjoyed reading, working on crossword puzzles, gardening and going to the mountains and beach. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and special times with her family, especially her pet dachshunds, Max and Bruno.

Mrs. Akers is survived by her husband, Richard Akers, Jr. of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Katheryn “Kate” Roberson (Drew) of Germantown, TN, Jessica Akers Hughes (Thomas) of Little Rock, AR; her sister, Tammy Winsett of Oakland, TN; and two grandsons, Jackson Roberson and Tanner Roberson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Leonard.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Tennessee Dachshunds Rescue, P.O. Box 2293, Cookeville, TN 38502 (www.tndachshundrescue.com).

