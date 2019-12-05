Thomas Dwight Smith, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Sandra McCaskill Smith, departed this life Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Thomas Dwight was born April 17, 1940 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Homer and Lillie Davis Smith. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School Class of 1958 and attended the University of Tennessee. He served his country in the United States Navy Reserves and was employed as a policeman for the City of Memphis for 25 years before his retirement in 1991. Mr. Smith was a member of Somerville First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Stone Soup Sunday School Class and the Methodist Men’s Club. He enjoyed avionics, traveling, reading and the outdoors, and was a member of the EAA, the FOP and the QB.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandra McCaskill Smith; his daughter, Jennifer D. Miller (Jeff); two sons, Kirk D. Smith, Russ May; his sister, Robbie Rodgers; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Madge Chamness.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

A visitation for Mr. Smith will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Brent Porterfield, pastor of Somerville First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery on LaGrange Road in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Carl McCaskill, Gary McCaskill, David Fortune, Eddie Brewer, Ira Miller and Steve Stires.

