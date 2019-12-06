Betty Joyce Notgrass Ebert

Betty Joyce Notgrass Ebert, 84, passed peacefully in her home on Tuesday,

December 3, 2019. She was born April 4, 1935 in Trezevant, Carroll County, the

fourth daughter of Thomas Earl and Lucille Scott Notgrass. She grew up in Carroll

County and graduated from Trezevant High School. After high school, she

traveled to Washington, DC, where she shared an apartment with several other

independent young ladies, and worked for the FBI as a fingerprint clerk. At a

roller skating rink in DC, she met Donald D. Ebert, a young sailor from Findlay,

Ohio, stationed in Norfolk, VA. They were married October 14, 1955, in Elizabeth

City, NC, and were married 57 years until his death, February 8, 2013. They had

lived in Ohio, where their three children were born, as well as Florida, Texas and

eventually back to Tennessee.

She enjoyed collecting everything from dolls to coins, and she supported various

animal rescues such as the North Shore Animal League, The Humane Society, and

the Funny Farm Rescue Ranch, Pinson, TN.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Ebert of Glen Burnie, MD and Carol

Ebert of Henderson; two granddaughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Evans of Henderson

and Erika Romanchik of Pensacola, FL; six great-grandchildren, three great-great

grandchildren; and sisters, Lucy (Bennett) Holmes of Milan and Brenda (Joe)

Weatherford of Trezevant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Larry D. Ebert,

April 10, 2008; and two sisters, Dorothy Sue Stacks Mallard and Billie Dove

Simmons.

SERVICES: A visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12:30

p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Graveside Service in Highland Memorial Gardens

Mausoleum starting at 1:00 p.m.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111