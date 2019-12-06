Campbell Lake lights up in annual tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. — As homes begin to light up with beautiful Christmas lights, one neighborhood is lighting up an entire lake.

The Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association (LANA) is lighting up Campbell Lake with luminaries to start their weekend of holiday events.

This has been a tradition in the midtown community for years, and kicks off the 27th annual Holiday Home Tour.

Residents say it’s important that these traditions live on.

“You look for traditions because your memories and when you’re growing up and being with your family and friends and that’s the fulfillment of life I think,” said resident Elizabeth Miller.

The holiday home tour is a big fundraiser for LANA, and will be coming to an end on Sunday at 5 p.m.