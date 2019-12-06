Helen Jean McCuan Hendrix age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Alamo Nursing Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home with Dr. John Hayes officiating. Burial to follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Hendrix family will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until the service hour.

She was born on July 4, 1941 in Haywood County, TN to the late Billy and Willie Mae Drake McCuan. She is also preceded in death by four brothers: Billy Joe, Jerry Mack, Larry and Jimmy McCuan.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas Hendrix of Brownsville, TN; two sons: Jerry Thomas Hendrix (Lety) Mount Ida, AR and Jason Hendrix of Brownsville, TN; three daughters: Kelley Leath (Stephen) of Brownsville, TN, Debbie Morris of Brownsville, TN, Janie Leach (Richard) of Garland, TN; one brother: Jack McCuan of Brownsville, TN; one sister: Lawanda Conder of Stanton, TN; eleven grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Hendrix family requests that memorials be made to Brownsville Haywood County Animal Shelter, 217 South Russell Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012