Tommie Jones

Tommie Jones, age 90, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

A native of Madison County, Tommie was one of thirteen children, was born on March 2, 1929 the son of the late D.L. and Beulah Dunavan Jones. He was a retired local driver with McLane Trucking and was a member of The Calvary Church of Jackson.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Crystal Carpenter (Jerry) of Cordova, TN; a step-daughter-in-law, Marie Patterson of Panama City Beach, FL; a special niece, Wanda Austin (Ray) of Beech Bluff, TN; two step-grandchildren and five great grandchildren and numerous other nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Pastor Clifford R. Walker, Sr. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorial donations can be directed to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105