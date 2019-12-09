Windy And Quite Warm Today

Weather Update: December 09 —

We have a rather warm morning to start off with. Temperatures have been hovering in the low 60s most of the morning thanks to strong warm air advection from the south. Winds have been between 15 and 25 mph this morning along with gusts as high as 35 mph at times. That will continue today, however the focus for any precipitations is still a little ways off to the north. As of this morning Arctic High Pressure had begun spilling over the US/Canada border in the northern Plains, the lead front was situated from U-P of Michigan southwest to the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma. The chance of rain will increase through the day as the front draws closer, but guidance has been on the drier side through the daytime hours.



Tonight:

Scattered Showers should become more widespread as the main front approaches from the north then pushing through West Tennessee. Cold arctic air will filter in through the evening towards day break. Precipitation should start to mix with sleet and snow, then to snow through mid-morning Tuesday. The main moist axis will slowly sink south through the day, but it may be snowing the whole afternoon into the evening south of I-40 once the changeover occurs. This timing will vary, so stay tuned to the forecast for the latest. Right now, my forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches on the back side of the system through Tuesday. That however may change up or down depending on changeover timing and position of the best precipitation through Tuesday night.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv