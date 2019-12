Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Brenda Kay Williams, Henry, Tennessee

Age: 57

Place of Death: Methodist University Hospital in Memphis

Date of Death: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church

Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Friday

Date/Place of Birth: May 25, 1962 in Torrance, California

Pallbearers: Eric Williams, Bruce Williams, Randy Ellis, Glenn Lee, Darrell Vaughn, Brian Deeter and Michael Deeter.

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Henry L. Carpenter and Brenda J. Jarrett Carpenter both of Springville, Tennessee

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Michael Williams of Henry, Tennessee; Married: December 30, 1982

Sons: City/State Michael R. (Amy) Williams of Paris, TN Bryan L. (Tanya) Williams of Columbus, MS

Sisters: City/State Sheril (John) Luckett of Nebo, KY Pamela Doering of Lexington, TN

Brothers: City/State Robert Carpenter of Springville, TN

Grandchildren: Madison, Bailey and Jackson Williams of Paris, TN Presley and Charlie Langford of Columbus, MS

Other Relatives: Also survived by several nieces and nephews