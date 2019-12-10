Jennifer Lynne Ward

Jennifer Lynne Ward, age 41, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Jennie was born in Watertown, WI on July 2, 1978, the daughter of John V. and Brenda Wilson Brazee. She was a former legal secretary with the public defender’s office. Jennifer was an active member of Wards Grove Baptist Church, a member of both the Ruth Sunday school class, and a former member of the church choir. Jennifer loved animals of all kinds.

She is survived by her husband of seventeen years, John N. Ward of Cedar Grove, TN; her parents, John and Brenda Brazee of Jackson, TN; John’s parents, Steve and Sarah Ward of Medina, TN; a sister, Cindi (Cindy) Brazee of Danville, CA; a brother, Art (Tammi) Brazee of Ridgeway, CO; a sister-in-law, Katie (Chris) Miesse of Memphis, TN and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 PM. Reverend Ken Skelton will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that contributions be directed to the Jackson-Madison County Humane Society, 23 Pinnacle Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.