Judie Gayle Stanfield

Judie Gayle Stanfield, 69, died Friday, December 06, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born to the parents of BF and Mary Kyle Clausel in Savannah, TN. She was a Baptist in faith and attended Englewood Baptist Church. She loved reading, gardening, playing slot machines, and loved her grandkids and spoiled them lovingly like any grandparent would.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Otis Stanfield of Jackson, TN; one son, B.J. (Jennifer) Stanfield of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Melissa (Brian) Childress of Oakfield, TN; and Kim (William) Buege of Jackson, TN; her mother and special aunt Frankie Sue Kyle of Jackson, TN; and four grandchildren; Hunter and Drake Buege, Brayden Childress, and Alek Stanfield.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon with Bro. Larry Kirk officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Savannah.