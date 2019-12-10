Roy Egbert Clement age 81, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence in Southaven, MS. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Moreland officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Clement family will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until the service hour.

Mr. Clement was born in Bells, TN on March 25, 1938 to the late Edward and Helen Williams Clement. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Holland and Bobby Clement; and one sister: Ann Gilbert.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, June Knox Clement of Southaven, MS; two daughters: Tina Rae Ross (Alan) of Hernando, MS and Wendy Lynette Brasher of Byhalia, MS; two grandchildren: Rachel Ross Nightwine and Nicholas Chase Brasher; and leaves a legacy of two great-grandchildren: A.J. Nightwine and Easton Nightwine. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, “Flo”.

In lieu of flowers, the Clement family requests that memorials be made to the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1225 Walnut Hill Church Road, Bells, TN 38006