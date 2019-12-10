Samuel Alan McConkey

WBBJ Staff

 

Samuel Alan McConkey, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
67
His residence
Saturday, December 07, 2019
His body is to be cremated and a memorial service will take place in Athens, TN on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
 
June 17, 1952 in Athens, Tennessee
Delbert McConkey and Opal Sims McConkey, both preceded
Pat Callicott McConkey, survives in Cottage Grove, TN; married: March 10, 1979
Ian McConkey, Cottage Grove, TN

Ross (Dora Klink) McConkey, Knoxville, TN
Becky Knutson, Fredericksburg, VA

Sharon (Sonny) Bryson, Athens, TN
Dan (Linda) McConkey, Athens, TN
Best friend: Randy “Spud” Jones, Athens, TN
Niece: Tori McConkey, Athens, TN

Nephew: Marc (Christy) McConkey, Athens, TN
Mr. McConkey was member of Antioch Baptist Church in Athens, TN.  Alan worked and retired as an industrial electrician and was an avid TN Vols fan.

He enjoyed his family and friends and especially loved the Tellico Mountains.

