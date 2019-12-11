James Terry Griffin

James Terry Griffin age 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Maury Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Moreland officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Griffin family will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 1:00 PM

Mr. Griffin was born in Bells, TN to the late Mr. Howard and Mrs. Fostene Vines Griffin. He is also preceded in death by two brothers: W.H. Griffin and Ernest Wade Griffin.

He is survived by one son: Terrell Griffin (Clarinda) of Sumertown, TN; one daughter: Melanie Williams (Scott) of Sumertown, TN; one sister: Nora Lavada Williams of Fruitvale, TN; and leaves a legacy of four grandchildren.