Sunny, But Quite Cold

Weather Update: Wednesday, December 11 —

We start the morning off very cold with temperatures in the low 20s and plenty of frost. High Pressure will be in control today, which will keep skies clear. The high is centered near Clarksville, TN. It will keep conditions relatively calm today through Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s today under abundant sunshine. thankfully, winds will be on the light side, which will keep wind chill values close to the actual temp today.



Tonight:

High pressure will slowly slide east allowing the flow to move more out of the south, which should help hold temps in the upper 20s to around 30 overnight. Skies remain clear.

