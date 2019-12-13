Funeral services for Brandy Monique Roberson, age 38, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ms. Roberson passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Ms. Roberson will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.