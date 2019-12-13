Funeral services for Pauline Bernice Davis, age 64, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Davis passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Davis will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.