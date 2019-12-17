Bettie Johnson Plunk age 86, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Campbell officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Plunk family will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the service hour at 1:00 PM

Mrs. Plunk was born on April 14, 1933 in the Providence Community to the late Walter Johnson and Emma Mae Campbell Hendrix. She worked as a sewing machine operator for many years with the Kellwood Company and later retired with the Little King Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Plunk and her husband, Mr. Freddie were founders of the East Haywood Church of God in 1953 and remained faithful, dedicated members through their whole life.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Freddie James Plunk; two sons: Malcolm Plunk and Danny Wayne Plunk; one full brother: Billy Johnson; one half-brother: Buddy Johnson; and her step-father: Ernest Hendrix.

She is survived by her daughter in law: Kay Plunk of the Providence Community; two granddaughters: Tracy Davis (Donny) of Bells, TN and Jennifer Smith (Brandon) of Pinson, TN; three half-brothers: Bobby Johnson of Jackson, TN, Johnnie and Lonnie Hendrix both of Bells, TN; one half-sister: Christine Rodrigues of Jackson, TN; and leaves a legacy of three great-grandchildren: Noah Davis, Kate Davis, Alli Smith. She will be greatly missed by her very large extended family and members of the East Haywood Church of God.