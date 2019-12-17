Ruth Ann Daniel

Ruth Ann Daniel, 63, died Friday morning December 13, 2019 at Jackson Madison County

General Hospital.

She was born in Memphis, TN on August 3, 1956, the daughter of the late Addison Hilliard and

Jeanette Williams Hilliard.

For almost 25 years Ruth served as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor and a Nurse, through those

years Ruth changed the loves of 100’s if not 1000’s of people. She was a champion who gave

people her whole heart and loved her family passionately. Her life told a beautiful story of grace

and freedom from addiction and that freedom only came from the power of Jesus Christ. She

spread that story to everyone she met. The world is truly a better and more incredible place

because of this woman

She is survived by one daughter, Meredith Erlandson of Jackson, TN, one son, Ryan Erlandson

(Carrie Baack) of Struble, IA, one brother Phil Hilliard (Joann) of McHenry, IL. Grandchildren,

Abbigail Erlandson, Bella Erlandson and June Erlandson all of Struble, IA.

SERVICES: Memorial services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00AM in the

chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Eugene Brandt officiating. The family will be

receiving friends on Monday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM.