Beverly Jean Brock Stamper, age 80, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of John T. “J.T.” Stamper, departed this life Monday morning, December 16, 2019 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Beverly was born May 13, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Allen Jackson Brock and Wilberta Estelle Schmollinger Brock. She was a graduate of Treadwell High School Class of 1958 and was employed as a quality control and mechanic for Memphis Lamp Company (G.E.) for 40 years before her retirement. Beverly was of the Christian faith and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and Shady Grove Baptist Church in Somerville. She enjoyed horses, clogging, woodworking and driving 18-wheelers. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, sister and friend.

Mrs. Stamper is survived by her husband who she married November 24, 1970, John T. “J.T.” Stamper of Moscow, TN; her brother, Darrell Brock of Victoria, MS; her stepdaughter, Pam Reynolds; her niece, Melissa Hailey (Jeremy) of Victoria, MS; and her nephew, Buzz Brock (Candace) of Victoria, MS.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Sue Brock and her brother, Allan J. Brock.

Funeral services for Mrs. Stamper will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Stamper will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Henry Diffee, Buzz Brock, Bo Allen, John Crisp, Greg Bryan and Jerry Peterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Allen, Charlie Bryan, Tom Christion, Charlie Sturgett and Ed Hamric.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

