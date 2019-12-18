Cold Again Tonight, Warmer Weather on the Way

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, December 18th

It was a COLD start to the day today with temperatures in just the lower 20s early Wednesday morning. Thanks to high pressure keeping our skies clear, we can expect dry conditions to continue tonight although that will likely make for a cold start to the day again tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Under clear skies, temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 20s by sunrise. Frost won’t be as heavy as it was this morning, but winds will remain light tomorrow.

After another freezing cold morning, temperatures are forecast to warm up to nearly 50°F tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance for rain this weekend and I’ve got a travel forecast for the last weekend before Christmas coming up on WBBJ so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

