Dr. Roy Glen “Bob” Elliott

Dr. Roy Glen “Bob” Elliott, 92 died Saturday afternoon December 14, 2019 at Jackson Madison

County General Hospital.

He retired as Vice President of Business at Union University as well as serving many churches.

Bob is survived by his wife Florence Elliott, two daughters, Dee Dee Moore (J.C.), LaNette

Buckley (Bill), five grandsons, Jonathan Cain, Jackson Cain, Jesse Cain, Trey Buckley, Tyler

Buckley, two granddaughters, Mary-Elizabeth Christenson and Morgan Hornsby (Jason).

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00PM in the sanctuary

of First Baptist Church with a visitation from 12:00PM until service time at 1:00PM. Burial will

follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will also receive friends Thursday from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at First Baptist

Church.

