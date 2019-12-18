Sunny But Cold Today!

Weather Update: 7:20 AM CST Wednesday, December 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a very cold and frosty start to the morning for us. Temperatures have been holding in the middle and lower 20s. There is still a bit of moisture present which is condensing and causing a lot of frost to form! You will need plenty of time to warm up the vehicle! Otherwise, high pressure will be firmly in control today. It is an arctic high pressure, the northwesterly wind will still be quite chilly. Temps will climb into the middle and lower 40s this afternoon. |



