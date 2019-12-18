What’s New Wednesday: Wellness Emporium

A new store filled with homeopathic remedies is now open in the Hub City.

Wellness Emporium is open in those looking to improve their health and well being.

The health and wellness store offers kombucha, kefir, tonics, tinctures, teas and collagen powders for anti- aging. Guests can even taste test different products like kombucha.

Owners say if your gut is healthy, your mind and body will feel much better.

Wellness Emporium is open seven days a week.

Its located at 2046 Pleasant Plains Extension, Suite G behind Red Robin on Vann Drive.