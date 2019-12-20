Safety tips for holiday travelers

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s one of biggest weekends for travel as millions across the country hit the road ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“I’m coming from Nashville and going to see my family in Texas, it’s a little over 9 hours,” said traveler Rebekah Reisner.

Reisner is just one of the numerous Americans planning to hit the road this holiday season.

“Excited to see my family and hopefully the traffic is going to be OK,” shared Reisner.

With the expected heavy traffic, here are a few tips. Leave home with plenty of time to get where you are going and always lock your car doors at rest areas and gas stations.

Noor Hassan says he normally takes a plane, but wanted to try something different this year.

“My family is all over the place this year so decided to make an exception and enjoy a little bit of a road trip,” said Hassan.

You should not be in a hurry to reach your destinations. There has already been one crash in the Hub City.

A wreck on Interstate 40 westbound near mile marker 84.

The front of an SUV could be seen pinned underneath the trailer of a semi.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released official details. Witnesses on the scene say it appears to be a fatality.

If you’re using your phone for navigation, remember that “Hands Free Tennessee” is in effect, so you may want to invest in some type of car mount to avoid distracted driving.

Officials say there will be extra officers patrolling the streets and highways leading up to Christmas.