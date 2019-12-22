Hundreds light candles for a local church tradition

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“And it’s just a really special time,” said Senior Pastor Adam Dooley of Englewood Baptist Church.

A special time to remember what the true meaning of Christmas is with a long lasting tradition, said Senior Pastor Adam Dooley of Englewood Baptist Church.

“It’s an opportunity for our whole church together, we have 3 campuses, so even though we have multiple candlelight services we get people from all of our campuses together under one roof,” said Pastor Dooley.

Under one roof, to sing, fellowship, and as Pastor Dooley said, to be the light in the darkness.

“Jesus said that he was the light of the world, and not only that, he tells us as believers that we’re to let our light shine as we represent Him,” said Pastor Dooley.

“When the lights go down and it’s that single flame, it reminds us how light penetrates the darkness and then as that flame spreads throughout the worship center, it’s a reminder that as God’s people, we really can make a difference,” said Pastor Dooley.

Pastor Adam Dooley said this is his first candlelight service since taking over as senior pastor in August.