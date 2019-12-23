Hiram Lindal “LC” Cooley

WBBJ Staff

 

Name: City & State Hiram Lindal “LC” Cooley, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 76
Place of Death: Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Date of Death: Friday, December 20, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Jamie Jones, New Life Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 Saturday, December 28, 2019; after 11:00 A.M. Sunday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: November 17, 1943 in Wardell, Missouri
Pallbearers: Frankie Cervantes, Amillio Cervantes, Josh Hancock, Chris Cooley, B.J. Cooley, Tony Cooley, Amillio Cervantes, Jr., Faaldren Cervantes, Raithan Cervantes
Both Parents Names:  Hiram Britton Cooley and Ora Wyona Williams Cooley, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Gayle Cox Cooley, Paris, Tennessee; married: April 24, 1993
Daughters: City/State Stephanie Cooley, 

Stacey (Cary) Rowse, Burwell, Nebraska

Christin (Recardo) Broadwater, Ft. Mill, South Carolina
Sons: City/State Jeffrey Lynn (Terri) Cooley, Mountain Grove, Missouri

Colin (Chavonne) Cooley, Conway, South Carolina

Justin (Ashley) Bradley, Sevierville, Tennessee 
Sisters: City/State Bonnie (James) Hunsucker, Cottage Grove, Tennessee

Mary Louise Pickle, Paris, Tennessee

Brenda Kay (William) Fennell, Wardell, Missouri

Connie Sue Cooley, preceded
Brothers: City/State Bobby Fulton Cooley and William Lee “Bill” Cooley, both preceded
Grandchildren: Thirteen
Great-grandchildren: Ten
Other Relatives:  Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt
Personal Information: Mr. Cooley was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving multiple tours in Vietnam and serving in the security services. He retired from the Air Force in 1984. “LC” worked and retired as Post Master with the U.S. Postal Service in Conway, South Carolina. He was also an avid golfer and loved karaoke.

Memorials may be made to: Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare,

Rock Steady Boxing Murray, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071

