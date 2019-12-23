Hiram Lindal “LC” Cooley

Personal Information:

Mr. Cooley was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving multiple tours in Vietnam and serving in the security services. He retired from the Air Force in 1984. “LC” worked and retired as Post Master with the U.S. Postal Service in Conway, South Carolina. He was also an avid golfer and loved karaoke. Memorials may be made to: Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, Rock Steady Boxing Murray, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071