Hiram Lindal “LC” Cooley
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Hiram Lindal “LC” Cooley, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|76
|Place of Death:
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Friday, December 20, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Jamie Jones, New Life Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Walker Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 Saturday, December 28, 2019; after 11:00 A.M. Sunday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 17, 1943 in Wardell, Missouri
|Pallbearers:
|Frankie Cervantes, Amillio Cervantes, Josh Hancock, Chris Cooley, B.J. Cooley, Tony Cooley, Amillio Cervantes, Jr., Faaldren Cervantes, Raithan Cervantes
|Both Parents Names:
|Hiram Britton Cooley and Ora Wyona Williams Cooley, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Gayle Cox Cooley, Paris, Tennessee; married: April 24, 1993
|Daughters: City/State
|Stephanie Cooley,
Stacey (Cary) Rowse, Burwell, Nebraska
Christin (Recardo) Broadwater, Ft. Mill, South Carolina
|Sons: City/State
|Jeffrey Lynn (Terri) Cooley, Mountain Grove, Missouri
Colin (Chavonne) Cooley, Conway, South Carolina
Justin (Ashley) Bradley, Sevierville, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Bonnie (James) Hunsucker, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Mary Louise Pickle, Paris, Tennessee
Brenda Kay (William) Fennell, Wardell, Missouri
Connie Sue Cooley, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Bobby Fulton Cooley and William Lee “Bill” Cooley, both preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Thirteen
|Great-grandchildren:
|Ten
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Cooley was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving multiple tours in Vietnam and serving in the security services. He retired from the Air Force in 1984. “LC” worked and retired as Post Master with the U.S. Postal Service in Conway, South Carolina. He was also an avid golfer and loved karaoke.
Memorials may be made to: Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare,
Rock Steady Boxing Murray, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071