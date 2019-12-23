Charles Edward “Eddie” Brown, Jr

Charles Edward “Eddie” Brown, Jr., age 67, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019 at his residence.

Eddie was born November 7, 1952 in Savannah, Georgia, the son of the late Charles Edward Brown, Sr. and Stella Inez Brown. He was a graduate of Woodmont High School in Piedmont, South Carolina and served his country in the United States Army where he was in the 101st Airborne. He re-enlisted in the Army as an infantryman and also served in the United States National Guard. Eddie was a resident of Memphis for many years and was employed as a warehouse inventory control specialist before his retirement.

Mr. Brown is survived by two sons, Luke Brown (Kristine) of Oakland, TN, Steven Brown (Leann) of Munford, TN; his sister, Debbie Strickland of Greer, SC; his brother, Johnny Brown (Beth) of Millington, TN; six grandchildren, Triston Brown, Courtney Brown, Aahiyah Brown, Caitlin Brown, Justyn Carroll, Ryun Carroll; and his great-granddaughter, Rowan Carroll.

A memorial service for Mr. Brown will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Beaver Baptist Church located at 9344 Holly Grove Road, Brighton, TN 38011.

