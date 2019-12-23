Decreasing Clouds And Warmer Today!

Weather Update: Monday, December 23 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a warmer note in the middle 40s. Temperatures will rise slowly this morning initially due to clouds, however as an upper level low pressure centered to the southeast shifts east. Temps should climb to around 60° this afternoon once we finally get back to sunshine. Otherwise, the forecast the rest of the week looks fairly quiet with temps in the 60s all week long. Including Christmas day!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com