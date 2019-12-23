Jeannette Rathbone Ryan Gardner

Jeannette Rathbone Ryan Gardner, age 76, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her Jackson residence.

Jeannette was born on June 21, 1943 in Marietta, OH, the daughter of the late William B. and Jeannette Hickel Ryan. She was retired from P&G with sixteen years of employment. She was an active member of Northside United Methodist Church and the Pacers Sunday school class. She was an avid reader who enjoyed playing Bunco and participating in the MAC Club the local Alzheimer’s Association and a local book club. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling before declining health.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, John Gardner; a son, Thomas R. Hoskinson (Lisa); stepdaughter, Jennifer Gardner Shinlever (Kelly) and stepson, John Gardner, Jr (Stephanie); her brother, Bill Ryan; Grandchildren, Hayley Hoskinson, Ryan Hoskinson, Jr. and Madeline Gardner, step grandchildren, Joel Rooke (Jessica), Conner, Cole, Kendall Grace and Kiley Shinlever and great-grandchildren, Jase, Arielle, Aubrey and Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her son Tim Hoskinson in 1989.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family is requesting that memorial contribution be directed to the American Cancer Socie