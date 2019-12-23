Richard Fisher Vollmer, 81, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019. Richard was born on September 30, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Vollmer and Dorothy Fisher Vollmer, and his brothers, Robert Vollmer and Russell Vollmer.

Richard attended Fairview Junior High and Central High School in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Central in 1956 where he was a member of the All-Memphis Football Team and won the low hurdles, broad jump and decathlon in the state track meet. Upon graduation, he accepted a football scholarship to Louisiana State University. After the premature death of his father, he returned to Memphis and enrolled in Memphis State University. While at Memphis State, he was voted Mr. Memphis State, Senior class president, Kappa Sigma Fraternity President, and elected into the Memphis State Hall of Fame for his success in track and field. When he graduated from Memphis State in 1960, he had seven school records for track and field. In 1995, he was elected into the University of Memphis M Club Hall of Fame.

In 1960, he married Mary Ann Kimbrough. Richard was successful in the banking industry of Memphis before he moved to North Carolina to continue his career in banking. After moving to North Carolina, he met and married Laura Walker in 1970. They then moved to south Florida where he lived and worked for 17 years. Upon retirement, he and Laura moved to Lakeview, Arkansas, Oakland, Tennessee, and finally Bartlett Tennessee. He and Laura were lovingly devoted to each other for over forty-nine years.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Vollmer, children, Anne Bryles (Tommy), Richard Fisher Vollmer, Jr. (Kimberly) and Stephanie Crosslin (Steve), grandchildren Marianne Price (Matt), Richard Fisher Vollmer, III, Ann Elizabeth Vollmer, William Bryles, Addison Bryles, Tyler Crosslin and Madison Crosslin and great-grandchildren Ruby Grace Price, Parish Price, and Lula Kay Price.

Visitation and service will be held at Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland located at 10670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 with the service starting at 2 P.M. Family graveside service will follow.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Ellendale Baptist Church – Mission Fund, 3861 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN 38135.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.