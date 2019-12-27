Jackson fire officials respond to fire at duplex

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire in Jackson Friday morning.

The fire department was dispatched to the fire at a duplex on the 100 block of Booker Street around 11:20 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the situation under control.

Nobody was at home on either side of the duplex at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Although the damage to the duplex was minimized due to the quick action of the firefighters, the duplex is now considered uninhabitable.

Officials say under initial observation, the cause is believed to be accidental and may have been the result of improper disposal of smoking materials.

The official cause is still under investigation.