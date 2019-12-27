Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, December 27th

Gaps in the clouds have put temperatures back in the upper 60s this afternoon! Enjoy the warm weather while you still can, we’ve got more of it coming tomorrow but showers and thunderstorms will become more likely on Sunday when a cold front arrives. There’s a risk for severe weather that day along with colder temperatures in the forecast before the end of the year.

TONIGHT

A few stray showers with light rain or drizzle remain possible overnight, but the chance for rain is 20-30%. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 50s being reached around sunrise.

Scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible in West Tennessee tomorrow but the cold front isn’t coming through then. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will peak in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Any sunshine may enhance the potential for thunderstorms so stay weather-aware! Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Sunday morning as the cold front closes in, but temperatures will only drop to the lower 60s by sunrise. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible for most of the day on Sunday with rain gradually tapering off after sunset. Some thunderstorms may become strong or even severe so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

