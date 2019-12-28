Rain Likely, Strong T’storms Possible Overnight

Weather Update – 7:51 p.m. – Saturday, December 28th

It’s been a damp start to the weekend but much of the day has been quiet. Light showers will continue into the evening but will be more widespread going into the overnight hours. Because of the warm, moist air pooling in from the south along with the cloud cover, we won’t expect the temperatures to drop much tonight. They will stay in the mid 60s into Sunday before dropping through the day when a cold front moves through.

The rain ahead of the front will be heavy at times, especially during the first half of the day Sunday when the line of showers starts to slow down. The chance to see a few strong to severe storms is possible especially within the scattered bits ahead of the initial line.

Main impacts will be isolated flooding and damaging winds up to 50 miles per hour. The risk for tornadoes is low but definitely not out of the picture into tomorrow. We should see two rounds that will bring the potential for some thunderstorms, one early Sunday morning and another in the afternoon, so stay weather aware!

