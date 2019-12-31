Funeral Services for Barbara Jean Jones, age 73, will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. Burial will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

Mrs. Jones died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Jones will begin Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Hall will lie-in-state at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.