Harrell Sammy Hurst, age 65, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Joan D. Hurst, departed this life Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Sammy was born July 11, 1954 in Hardeman County, Tennessee, the son of the late Jessie L. Hurst and Willie J. Johnson Hurst. He was married March 16, 1979 to the former Joan D. Gruthoff and was employed as a truck driver for many years before his retirement in 2010. Sammy was a member of Gallaway First Baptist Church and enjoyed sport shooting and gaming.

Mr. Hurst is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan D. Hurst of Arlington, TN; his daughter, Jackie Hurst (Jerry) of Arlington, TN; his son, Kevin Hurst (Jessica) of Arlington, TN; two sisters, Ann Palmer of New Albany, MS, Durrell Jordan of Henderson, TN; his brother, Lawrence Hurst of Lexington, TN; and four grandchildren, Emilee, Blakely, Jace, Addie, Kaitlyn and Hayden.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hurst will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ronnie Grunewald, pastor of Gallaway First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. A visitation for Mr. Hurst will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Steven Gruthoff, Clay Biggs, David Gruthoff, Sr., Aubrey Cannon, Tommy Johnson and David Gruthoff, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Gruthoff and Rodney Gruthoff.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.